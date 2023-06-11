ADVERTISEMENT

BJP scared of Uddhav Thackeray, claims Sanjay Raut after Amit Shah's Nanded rally

June 11, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Mumbai

The comments came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a rally in Nanded tore into Mr. Thackeray over the chain of events post the 2019 Assembly polls

PTI

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party was "scared" of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and said it was a good thing.

The comments came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a rally in Nanded tore into Mr. Thackeray over the chain of events post the 2019 Assembly polls which led to the unravelling of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Mr. Shah called Mr. Thackeray's joining hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as betrayal for the sake of power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, Mr. Raut said, "It is good the BJP is scared of Uddhav Thackeray. It ensured a split in the party (Shiv Sena), gave name and its symbol to traitors; still the fear of Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (original) has not gone." "Amit Shah spoke for 20 minutes of which seven minutes were spent on Uddhavji. His speech is amusing. I wonder whether his rally at Nanded was part of BJP's Maha Sampark Abhiyan or an occasion to criticise Thackeray,” Mr. Raut added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the BJP must introspect about the questions posed to Mr. Thackeray.

The BJP is caught in its own web, Mr. Raut claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US