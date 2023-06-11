BJP scared of Uddhav Thackeray, claims Sanjay Raut after Amit Shah's Nanded rally

June 11, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Mumbai

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party was "scared" of his party chief Uddhav Thackeray and said it was a good thing.

The comments came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a rally in Nanded tore into Mr. Thackeray over the chain of events post the 2019 Assembly polls which led to the unravelling of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Mr. Shah called Mr. Thackeray's joining hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as betrayal for the sake of power.

In a social media post, Mr. Raut said, "It is good the BJP is scared of Uddhav Thackeray. It ensured a split in the party (Shiv Sena), gave name and its symbol to traitors; still the fear of Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (original) has not gone." "Amit Shah spoke for 20 minutes of which seven minutes were spent on Uddhavji. His speech is amusing. I wonder whether his rally at Nanded was part of BJP's Maha Sampark Abhiyan or an occasion to criticise Thackeray,” Mr. Raut added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the BJP must introspect about the questions posed to Mr. Thackeray.

The BJP is caught in its own web, Mr. Raut claimed.