BJP scared of critics, keeps them behind bars: Rahul

He refers to jailed activist Akhil Gogoi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the fear of free-thinking and confident critics makes the Bharatiya Janata Party keep them behind bars.

He made an indirect reference to jailed activist and Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, a critic of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act who is contesting the upcoming Assembly polls from jail.

Interacting with college students in eastern Assam’s Lahowal, Mr. Gandhi said the BJP is scared of confidence in opponents and critics. The saffron party keeps such critics behind bars because of the fear that each would inspire 10 others to start a movement, he said.

‘Can’t face students’

“Have you ever seen the Prime Minister or your Assam Chief Minister facing students like I am doing now? They cannot because they don’t have the courage or confidence to face free-thinking students. It needs confidence and honesty to face the students because they are unbiased and think liberally,” he said.

The Wayanad MP said the confident, free-thinking people challenge the BJP’s policy of trying to control people. “So, they put them behind bars,” he said.