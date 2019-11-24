BJP says it will make short work of floor test in Maharashtra

Newly elected members of the BJP Legislature Party on Sunday unanimously passed a motion congratulating Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The 105 MLAs met at the party office at Dadar in central Mumbai to discuss a strategy for the upcoming floor test and expressed confidence in winning the vote with a thumping majority, after the party dramatically revived its fortunes following support from the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Senior BJP leaders said they were confident of proving their majority whenever a floor test was held.

“We have unanimously passed the motion congratulating Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Pawar for being sworn in as the new CM, DCM, respectively. The BJP is confident of giving Maharashtra a stable government for the next five years under their able leadership,” said senior party leader and former Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Fadnavis expressed confidence that the BJP would come out on top during the floor test.

“Thankful for the warm welcome and wishes from karyakartas (workers), MLAs and leaders at BJP office this afternoon, during the first meeting after taking oath as the Maharashtra CM,” he tweeted following the meeting.

“A unanimous resolution was passed by BJP and Independent legislators in support of the appointment of Mr. Fadnavis and Mr. Pawar. This unity is the foundation on which Maharashtra will prosper, backed by strong, stable governance which is committed to its people,” said party leader and former Cabinet Minister Vinod Tawde.

The party’s lawmakers also said the NCP’s decision to sack Mr. Ajit Pawar as head of the party’s legislative unit on Saturday was unconstitutional. Mr. Ajit Pawar was removed by the NCP’s parliamentary board after he joined hands with the BJP amid allegations that he did not have the authority to submit letters of support from NCP MLAs to the Governor.

However, the BJP said the election of Jayant Patil as head of the NCP Legislature Party was unconstitutional on several grounds, including that fact that it did not have the approval of the Governor.

“The NCP submitted on October 30 a letter authorising Ajit Pawar’s election as the head of the Legislature Party to the honourable Governor. So his removal must also be approved by the Governor,” said Mr. Shelar.