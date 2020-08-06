Other States

BJP sarpanch shot dead in south Kashmir

BJP leader Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot from close range at Vessu in Qazigund area of Srinagar. (Photo for representational purposes only.)   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by terrorists near his home in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, police said.

The terrorists, who appeared to have studied the area closely, fired at him from close range at Vessu in Qazigund area, 60 km from here, police officials said.

Khanday was immediately rushed to a hospital in nearby Anantnag district where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after a BJP-affiliated panchayat member, Arif Ahmad Khan, was shot at in Kulgam district. He is recovering from his injuries in hospital.

