BJP-run J&K Waqf Board to replace ‘old preachers’, sets new criteria for selection

The BJP-run J&K Waqf Board has decided to centralise and regiment the appointment of imams (preachers), khateebs (Quranic reciters) and muezzins (who call for prayers) in the Union Territory (UT). It has laid down fresh criteria to replace “those too advanced in age” to carry out the duties.

“The board is facing a shortage of well-qualified imams, khateebs and muezzins. Some are too advanced in age to carry out their duties effectively. Representations received from the general public also highlight the demand for the appointment of well-qualified imaams, khateebs and muezzins,” Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din, the board’s executive magistrate tahsildar, said, in an order.

The board, headed by BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi, has laid down eligibility criteria for their appointment. It said the candidates should have at least Class 10 education, with a Molvi-Faazi course certificate from a Sunni Hanfi institute. “They should use the teachings of the Sufiyah-e-Kiraam as a reference for their preaching and practice, should have broad knowledge of past and current uloom (religious sciences) as well as modern subjects and relevant fields, should abstain from sectarian matters and promote a message of peace and harmony in the community,” it reads.

It said those candidates with both ‘Faazil’ and ‘Mufti’ degrees shall be preferred as imaams and khateebs.

“A lot of people in our Valley possess degrees in Islamic Studies. The board has decided to recruit people who hold a degree in Islamic Studies and can lead Islamic prayers and congregations well. We want to revive this culture in Kashmir,” Ms. Andrabi said. She said she wishes to hear azaan read as it’s in Saudi Arabia’s holiest sites.

Traditionally, the caretakers and mohalla committees around the shrines and mosques in Kashmir used to have a greater role in appointing these preachers.

“There was always a process for making appointments to these posts. The caretakers of the shrines and the locals used to have a say in their appointment too,” G.R Sufi, former J&K Chief Information Commissioner and ex-vice chairman of the J&K Muslim Waqf Board, said.

Post August 5, 2019, the board has brought systemic changes in its functioning, which includes removing traditional peers’ donation boxes from the shrines, enrolling independently run shrines in it and ending the practice of dastaarbandhi (tying the turban), especially of politicians in the shrines.

“While it’s important to give opportunities to young individuals, it’s crucial to recognise that experience comes with age. For a religious institution like the Waqf Board, it’s necessary to have religious scholars with expertise not only in their religious domain but also in worldly affairs. It’s not possible to replace seasoned moulavis, preachers, and muezzins with a simple decision,” National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq said.

Mr. Sadiq said unilateral decisions was not only inappropriate but would also fail to achieve the intended purpose. “There exists a Hanfiya college in Noor Bagh and other colleges, where a rigorous selection process is reportedly in place to identify prospective religious scholars. Intervening in that process is inappropriate,” he added.

