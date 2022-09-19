BJP-run J&K Waqf Board bans turban-tying ceremony of political figures at Valley shrines

The ban order comes just four days after former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad visited the Hazratbal shrine and was felicitated with ‘Dastaar bandhi’ by the caretakers of the mosque

Two major religious centres, the Hazratbal Shrine and the Shah Hamdan Shrine in Srinagar, have been traditionally used by the NC to reach out to people. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The BJP-led J&K Waqf Board on Monday banned the age-old practice of felicitating political figures with the turban-tying ceremony at shrines in the Kashmir Valley, which have for long been bastions of regional political parties.

“The Board is in receipt of a number of complaints regarding unethical use of the platform of ‘Ziyarats’ [shrines] to appease influential people, particularly the political leaders, through turban-tying [Dastaar Bandi] ceremony. The leaders continue to be invited to the shrines and their Dastaar Bandi is carried out on the basis of party affiliations to promote political agenda at sacred religious places,” an order issued by J&K Waqf Board read.

The Board, headed by BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi, decided that only ceremonies for religious purposes will be allowed with prior permission.

According to the order, Ms. Andrabi had taken a serious view of the matter. Religious places like, ziyarats, khanqahs, masjids, Darul Ulooms, among others, “can only be used to promote religious activities”, the order read.

The ban on turban-tying of religious figures has been invoked by the Board under the provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995.

“All the administrators and executive officers are directed to ensure strict implementation of this order. Any violation shall immediately be brought to the notice of the Central Office for legal action in the matter,” it warned.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah was also felicitated during his visit to the shrine of Hazrat Molvi Mohi-ud-Din Khan in north Kashmir’s Pattan on Monday.

Kashmir has a history of pulpit politics. Two major religious centres, the Hazratbal Shrine and the Shah Hamdan Shrine in Srinagar, have been traditionally used by the NC to reach out to people. The Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, is traditionally run by the family of the Mirwaizs.

At present, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is heading the Valley’s central mosque. In the past, JKLF chief Yasin Malik would prefer to make speeches at the Chrar-e-Sharief shrine in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.