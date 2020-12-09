BJP rules out change in Tripura leadership

Cancel rally on Dec. 13, BJP chief tells CM

The national leadership of the BJP on Wednesday stepped in to defuse the crisis in the Tripura government, with party president J.P. Nadda and State prabhari (in-charge) Vinod Sonkar urging Chief Minister Biplab Deb not to go forward with his planned show of support rally on December 13.

Mr. Sonkar ruled out a change in leadership in the State at present, but having met all party MLAs during his recent visit to Agartala, he said the party would “sort the organisational issues out”. He also confirmed as did sources in Mr. Deb’s office that both he and Mr. Nadda had asked the Chief Minister to desist from the public meeting.

Things had taken an ugly turn for Mr. Deb in the State when Mr. Sonkar, recently appointed State prabhari, had been greeted with slogans of “Biplab hatao (remove Biplab)” when he landed at the BJP office in Agartala. Party workers surrounded Mr. Sonkar who then decided to speak to each MLA in confidence. A few months ago too, at least six MLAs led by Sudip Roy Barman had landed in Delhi seeking a meeting with the national leadership.

An emotional Mr. Deb on Tuesday declared that he would be holding a rally to demonstrate public support for his government. A meeting of district-level leaders and workers supporting Mr. Deb was also called on Wednesday afternoon in Agartala.

The national leadership, say sources, have taken a view that there is some truth in the grievances forwarded by the MLAs but have ruled out a change in leadership as of now. Organisational issues, said a senior leader, would be sorted out soon.