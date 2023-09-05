BJP resorting to unfair means to rig Tripura byelections: CPI(M)

September 05, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 05:36 am IST - Agartala:

The CPI(M) on Monday alleged that the BJP had started resorting to unfair means to rig the byelections in the Dhanpur and Boxanagar constituencies in Tripura. The party apprehended violence during the polls slated for Tuesday (September 5, 2023)

CPI(M) State Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury, in his latest complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), alleged that miscreants carrying firearms raided several houses to warn them to stay away from visiting polling stations. “BJP workers threatened the voters and the polling agents of the opposition candidates not to come out of their house on poll day, else they would face dire consequences”, he wrote to the CEO.

Mr. Chaudhury listed the names of people who were allegedly threatened. He requested the CEO to “instruct the police to take action without a leniency towards the evil attempts of the ruling party”.

The BJP refuted the claims of the CPI(M) State Secretary and said the allegations were completely false and were an attempt to create unnecessary pressure on the administration which was doing its job neutrally. “The CPI(M) has become shaky as the BJP is set to win both Dhanpur and Boxanagar seats with convincing margins”, party spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee told The Hindu.

Sepahijala District Magistrate and Collector Vishal Kumar said polling parties had been dispatched to all polling stations in Boxanagar and adjacent Dhanpur constituencies. Security and administrative arrangements had been completed.

The polling agents and voters can dial 1950 to register complaints, if any. The situation is peaceful in both the Assembly seats, he added.