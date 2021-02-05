BJP releases candidate list for municipal elections in Gujarat

The Gujarat BJP on Thursday released the list of candidates for municipal corporation elections for six major cities. After three days of scrutinising several hundred applications of ticket aspirants, the party released the city wise list of candidates.
The six cities going for elections of civic bodies are Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar. There are 48 wards in Ahmedabad city each having four municipal councillors. The party released 192 candidates for 48 wards.
Similarly, there are 30 wards in Surat, 19 wards in Vadodara, 18 wards in Rajkot, 16 wards in Jamnagar and 13 wards in Bhavnagar. The BJP has been ruling all these civic bodies for more than a decade.
“All names have been finalised and our candidates will be filing their nomination papers on Friday,” State BJP chief C.R. Paatil told media persons at the State BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. Voting for the municipal elections is slated to be held on February 21 while counting and announcement of results is slated on February 23.
After selecting candidates for the municipal polls, the State leaders will next week sit to pick candidates for 31 district panchayats, 81 municipalities and 230 taluka panchayats for which the voting will be held on February 28 and results to be declared on March 2.
