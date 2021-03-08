Other States

BJP regime wants to impose ‘company rule’, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.  

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday equated the BJP regime with the British rule, alleging that the party wanted to impose a “company rule” in the country.

“There is no possibility that income of farmers is going to double. The truth is that whatever income farmers had also ended. The BJP wants to force a company rule in the country the way British captured India with the East India Company,” Mr. Yadav said in a statement here.

‘Laws forced on farmers’

Mentioning the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, he said, “When thousands of farmers are raising an issue, the government should resolve it but the BJP government has forced its laws against farmers’ will.”

Farmers are apprehensive that they will turn labourers after the new laws are implemented, the SP chief said.

Due to stubborn attitude of the BJP, social workers of various countries have also supported the farmers’ agitation in the country, he said.

Women farmers

“Time magazine has devoted its cover page to women farmers, who are participating in the agitation fearlessly,” Mr. Yadav added.

Comments
Related Articles

Assam polls: Raijor Dal contesting 4 seats against ally AJP

Haryana govt. to discuss job quota on March 8

Coronavirus | U.P. to launch ‘focused’ testing drive during Holi

Thaw in India, Pakistan ties to benefit J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Farmers’ protests | Farmers mark 100 days of protest

Bihar opposition slams Union Minister’s call to ‘beat up’ unresponsive officials
RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary addresses a kisan panchayat in Baghpat on March 7, 2021.

Farmers’ protests | You are up against people who are expert at dividing you, says Jayant Chaudhary

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee asks Jharkhand CM to campaign for her; JMM to decide on it

West Bengal Assembly polls | CPI(M)-led alliance’s stand ‘narrow, short-sighted, suicidal’, says Dipankar Bhattacharya

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA gets death threat, files police complaint

Assam Assembly polls | BJP, allies reaffirm poll commitment

1975 Emergency an outdated issue, should be buried, says Sanjay Raut

West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi pitches for ‘Asol Paribartan’

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | ‘Modi-Shah’ syndicate the only one India knows, says Mamata

Assam polls: Half of 40 candidates in Congress first list are fresh faces

Farmers' protests | Another farmer from Haryana dies by suicide near Tikri border

From farms to mills, it’s a long wait for Western U.P. farmers just to get sugarcane weighed

Panic grips displaced Rohingyas in Jammu

Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP

Assam Assembly elections | 18 all-women polling stations in Assam’s Amguri, Thowra and Sivasagar constituencies
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2021 1:15:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-regime-wants-to-impose-company-rule-says-akhilesh/article34015266.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY