BJP readies three lakh ‘prishtha pramukhs’ for Assam polls

They are assigned the job of meeting every person on a page of the electoral rolls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has readied a team of 3.20 lakh ‘prishtha pramukhs’ to connect with every family ahead of the upcoming elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly.

Each prishtha pramukh is in charge of a page of the electoral rolls. His or her brief is to meet every person on the voters’ list on an assigned page.

“The 3.20 lakh party workers are being trained on how to go about their job, meet people to know about their aspirations as well as areas where our party has not been up to the mark,” a BJP spokesperson said on Thursday.

The prishtha pramukhs are scheduled to start their field work from February 10, three days after their training across the State ends.

The poll-oriented programme has been named Poriyal Samparka Abhiyan, meaning mission to connect with families.

The prishtha pramukhs are also expected to gauge the people’s moods and provide feedback to the party leaders toward selecting the candidates and tailoring the election campaign.