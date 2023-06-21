ADVERTISEMENT

BJP rattled by Congress’ popularity in Haryana, says Deepender Hooda 

June 21, 2023 07:04 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - CHANDIGARH

His comments come days after Union Minister Amit Shah hit out at the erstwhile Congress government in Haryana

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader and MP Deepender Hooda. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Congress leader and MP Deepender Hooda on June 20 said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is rattled by the party and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s popularity.

Mr. Hooda said that even after nine years in power, the BJP is still showcasing the projects started by the Congress government as its achievements in Haryana.

ALSO READ
‘Winnability’ is a key criteria for securing party nominations: Congress’ Hooda 

“The Home Minister’s speech in his rally at Sirsa repeatedly kept quipping Mr. Bhupinder Hooda, which was a clear indicator of how rattled the BJP is with the popularity of Bhupinder Hooda. In a democracy, the Opposition asks questions and the government is to answer. But even after nine years of government, the Home Minister’s speech gave the impression that he was addressing the rally of the Opposition instead of a ruling party,” he said.

“..the people of Haryana are asking questions about how the big projects worth thousands of crores, sanctioned during the Congress government, went out of Haryana and why has Haryana completely collapsed on all fronts in the last nine years?”, he said.

He said under the BJP regime Haryana has become number one in inflation, unemployment, corruption, crime and drug addiction.

Terming the BJP-JJP alliance government as a failure, Mr. Deepender said in Haryana there is a competition between BJP and JJP to emerge at the forefront of corruption.

