BJP questions govt. resolutions passed amid turmoil in Maharashtra

Over 150 Govt. Resolutions have been issued by the ruling MVA in the past few days

Amid the political instability prevailing in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council Pravin Darekar has sought the intervention of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the unusually large number of Government Resolutions (GR) and circulars issued by the Uddhav Thackeray-led tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in the past few days.

Mr. Darekar has alleged massive corruption in the manner in which over 150 GRs were issued by the ruling MVA alliance, particularly the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), amid the ongoing political crisis triggered by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s intra-party rebellion, which has put a question mark on the government’s existence.

Mr. Koshyari has accordingly asked the State’s Chief Secretary to provide complete information on all GRs and circulars issued by the State government from June 22-24.

“The political situation in Maharashtra is extremely volatile. The MVA government is in a minority. What did not happen in the last two-and-a-half years, they are trying to quickly push through at this stage,” Mr. Darekar said.

Remarking that the GRs would not benefit the public and had been hurriedly issued only to serve the interests of “favoured contractors”, Mr. Darekar said it was imperative to put a stop to the issuance of these circulars.

“There is an urgent need to hold [stop] this corruption. Hence, I have written to the Governor asking him to put a stop to these irregularities. He has accordingly asked the administration for an answer,” Mr. Darekar said.