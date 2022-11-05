BJP questions AAP’s silence over daylight killing of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader in Punjab

File photo of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after Sudhir Suri, leader of Shiv Sena (Taksali), a local right-wing outfit, was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Amritsar, Opposition parties, the Congress and the BJP cornered the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat questioned the silence of the AAP government and its leaders over the killing. “This silence over such a gruesome act amounts to connivance,” he said in a statement. “It was an act of terror aimed at creating a sense of fear among people. This has actually caused panic and fear among people making them recall the dark days of terror in Punjab in 1980-90.”

“Worst was feared and worst has happened as the Aam Aadmi Party government has completely abdicated its authority and responsibility to safeguard the life of people in Punjab,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Minister said that it was a clear case of targeted killing aimed at not only sabotaging peace in the State but also instilling a sense of fear among people, for which the AAP government was responsible.

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh (Retd.) condemned the “complete failure” on part of the AAP government in the State. Capt. Amarinder said he was more concerned because the AAP government had neither shown any inclination nor any capability to handle such an alarming situation. “Once you let your weakness and shortcomings known, anti-national forces are bound to take advantage of that and that is what is precisely happening in Punjab now,” he said, referring to the alleged increased activities of anti-national forces in Punjab since the AAP had taken over.

Capt. Amarinder expressed shock over how someone could be shot dead in full public view with so many policemen around. “What action has the government taken?” he asked, warning against letting people be “killed like that and letting those responsible go scot-free”.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Congress’s Partap Singh Bajwa said, “Bhagwant Mann is enjoying the status of a ‘star campaigner’ of AAP in the poll-bound States, including Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, while leaving the residents of Punjab at the mercy of the God. He is the most ineffective Chief Minister Punjab could ever have, who has failed miserably to rein in the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.”

END