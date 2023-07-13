BJP protest march ends in clashes with Bihar Police, one dead

July 13, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Patna

A march by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Patna ended in a violent clash between protesters and the Bihar Police on Thursday. Vijay Singh, a BJP leader from Jehanabad, died allegedly after the lathi charge by the police. Many protesters were injured.

The BJP had undertaken the march to the Vidhan Sabha seeking a reply on the issue of 10 lakh jobs promised by the Grand Alliance government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the State. BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs and workers had gathered at the historic Gandhi Maidan from where the march started. Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP State president Samrat Choudhary and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi were leading the protest.

However, after walking for a few minutes, the protesters was stopped by police at Dak Bungalow roundabout. Initially, the police tried to stop protesters by making loudspeaker announcements. When the protesters tried to continue by breaking the barricade, the police launched a lathi charge.

The administration also used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. During the lathi charge, several BJP leaders and workers were injured. Maharajganj MP Janardhan Singh Sigriwal received a head injury and Aurangabad MP Sushil Singh was hit on his back. Many lawmakers tried to leave through bylanes; some of them fell down during the baton charge.

Protesters carried chilli powder and they spread it on the faces of the police. One of the policemen said that his eyes were burning after a protester threw chilli powder on his face.

After three hours, police arrested all the protesting leaders, including Sushil Kumar Modi. Mr. Choudhary, Mr. Sinha, MLA Nand Kishore Yadav, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and Sanjay Paswan were also arrested.

Mr. Choudhary held the Chief Minister responsible for the death of Vijay Singh, the BJP’s Jehanabad district general secretary. The Patna district administration did not give any official information on the cause of death. District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) Lokesh Kumar Jha said that Mr. Singh had been found unconscious in the Chajju Bagh area and that there were no bruises on his body. He was taken to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where he died during treatment. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said, “Our Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Singh died after being brutally beaten up by the Bihar Police. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are responsible for his death.”

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) national president Chirag Paswan condemned the lathi charge and expressed deep grief over the death of the BJP leader.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav saying that in order to conceal his inability to provide jobs for the youth, the protesters were attacked. Mr. Yadav had proved to be an inefficient leader, Mr. Kishor said.

Mr. Sinha said the BJP would hold a march to the Raj Bhavan on Friday against the lathi charge.

