Other States

BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination for Bhabanipur bypoll

BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal speaks to the media after the announcement of her name as the party candidate for Bhabanipur Assembly constituency bypoll, September 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP’s candidate Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday filed her nomination for the Assembly bypoll in Bhabanipur where she is up against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress candidate.

Bhabanipur will go to the polls on September 30 and the results will be declared on October 3. The CPI(M) has fielded lawyer Srijib Biswas from the seat, while Congress has refrained from taking part in the by-election.

Ms. Tibrewal, also a lawyer, filed her nomination at the Survey Building in Alipore.

She was accompanied by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and BJP MP Arjun Singh, among other senior party leaders.

The TMC’s Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who won the election from Bhabanipur resigned, prompting the Election Commission to declare a by-election so that Ms. Banerjee could fight it, having lost the election to Mr. Adhikari from Nandigram.

Ms. Banerjee has to get elected by November 5 to retain the Chief Minister’s post.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2021 3:52:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-priyanka-tibrewal-files-nomination-for-bhabanipur-bypoll/article36428792.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY