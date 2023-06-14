BJP President Nadda says West Bengal, Punjab, Rajashtan govts deprive OBCs of their rights

June 14, 2023 05:20 am | Updated June 13, 2023 10:55 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

BJP national president J. P. Nadda on Tuesday accused the governments in West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar and Rajasthan of depriving the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) of their legitimate rights, terming it a “huge conspiracy.”

Mr. Nadda, who was addressing a press conference at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of favouring Muslims.

He said a report by the National Commission for Backward Classes pointed out that in West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan and Punjab, the constitutional rights of reservation given to the OBCs were being violated and they were being deprived of their legitimate rights. “They [the Opposition parties] claim to be benefactors of the OBCs, but are violating their right of reservation in jobs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan and Punjab, the Opposition parties that otherwise claim to be sympathisers of backward classes and favour caste census, these same people are violating the interests of the OBCs. This is a huge conspiracy,” the BJP chief said.

Mr. Nadda alleged that the Mamata government was offering the OBC quota and their reservation in West Bengal to Muslims in an attempt to appease them.

“..The benefit of 91.5% reservation in Bengal has been given to Muslims, while the OBCs and other people have been denied their rights… In Bengal, as many as 179 castes were included in the OBC category, and out of these 118 castes are those of the Muslim community. In this way, efforts are being made to give benefits of OBC certificates to infiltrators from Bangladesh and Rohingya. This is a serious conspiracy,” he said.

Mr. Nadda said that in Rajasthan, Punjab and Bihar too the OBCs were not given their due.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.