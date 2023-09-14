BJP plans ‘OBC Mahakumbh’ in U.P. with eye on 2024 General Election

September 14, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise an ‘OBC Mahakumbh’ in Prayagraj around November to connect the backward classes people with the party aimed at 2024 general election.

Through the grand rally the party aims to mobilise about two lakh people from 79 castes of backward classes from across the state.

“We are planning for the OBC Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the land of Kumbh in November. In the function around two lakh people will participate from at least 79 OBC caste groups,” told Narendra Kashyap, the State president of BJP Backward Classes Morcha and Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.

On Monday, Mr. Kashyap presided over a meeting of the OBC Morcha to discuss the OBC Mahakumbh and also about preparations for events in Vidhan Sabha seats on the anniversaries of great figures belonging to the OBC community.

The OBC Morcha will also celebrate ‘Vishwakarma Jayanti’ in all the districts on September 17, which falls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The BJP is continuously focusing on the numerically significant OBCs, comprising roughly 45% of the States’ electorate which is evident from the fact that Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended two OBC-related events in the last three months in Uttar Pradesh.

In July, Mr. Shah attended the 74th birth anniversary of the Apna Dal founder and Kurmi leader Sone Lal Patel and last month attended the anniversary of former CM Kalyan Singh. At both these events, Mr. Shah highlighted the works initiated for the backward classes and steps taken to empower the community by the saffron party while focusing on increasing representation of OBCs in the Central government and the Parliament.

“The National Democratic Alliance government headed by Modiji consists of maximum number of ministers from backward classes, highest since Independence. In the last nine years, a lot of work has been done for the backward classes,” he had said at the event.

