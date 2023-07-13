HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP picks up Rajya Sabha candidates from Gujarat

BJP sends an OBC and a Kshatriya leader to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat 

July 13, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The ruling party will bag all three seats since the Opposition Congress is short of numbers and therefore decided to not field any candidate for the biennale Rajya Sabha seats. (For Representational purpose only)

The ruling party will bag all three seats since the Opposition Congress is short of numbers and therefore decided to not field any candidate for the biennale Rajya Sabha seats. (For Representational purpose only)

The ruling BJP on Wednesday fielded a former legislator Babu Desai from North Gujarat and a political dynast Kesridevsinh Zala as two Rajya Sabha candidates besides the External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar for the three seats in Gujarat. 

The ruling party will bag all three seats since the Opposition Congress is short of numbers and therefore decided to not field any candidate for the biennale Rajya Sabha seats. 

The EAM Jaishankar has been repeated by the party while Mr. Desai and Mr. Zala are new candidates in place of outgoing members Jugal Thakor and Dinesh Anavadiya. 

Former MLA Babu Desai was elected to the State Assembly from 2007 to 2012 from Kankrej seat in Banaskantha district. He comes from the cattle breeder community Rabari and is in the OBC category in the State.  Based in Ahmedabad, Mr. Desai is a prominent realty player in the city. 

Another candidate the ruling party has picked up is 42-year-old Kesridevsinh Zala, a member of the erstwhile Wankaner princely family in the Saurashtra region.  His late father Digvijaysinh was a Member of Parliament and was the Union Environment Minister in the India Gandhi government in Congress. 

This is Mr. Zala’s first electoral innings. Though he is active locally in his area, he has not contested any election in the State. 

It appears that the ruling party wanted to send a Kshatriya leader from Saurashtra and he was picked up because of the political background of his family. 

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.