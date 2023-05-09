HamberMenu
BJP panel blames ‘lack of security’ for Hanuman Jayanti violence in Odisha

The committee alleged that stones were thrown from mosques and rooftops at the Hanuman Jayanti procession on motorcycles on April 12

May 09, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national president J.P. Nadda receiving the report of the fact-finding team appointed by the central government on the Sambalpur issues in the state of Odisha, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on May 9, 2023

BJP national president J.P. Nadda receiving the report of the fact-finding team appointed by the central government on the Sambalpur issues in the state of Odisha, at party headquarters, in New Delhi on May 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

A committee appointed by BJP president J.P. Nadda to probe the communal violence on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur in Odisha in April, has blamed it on “lack” of security arrangements.

The four-member panel of MPs — Brij Lal, Samir Oraon, Aditya Sahu and Jyotirmay Singh Mahato — submitted its report to Mr. Nadda on Tuesday.

The committee alleged that stones were thrown from mosques and rooftops at the Hanuman Jayanti procession on motorcycles on April 12, causing injuries to many people, party leaders said.

It further alleged adequate security arrangements were not made despite Intelligence alert of likely violence. Significantly, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was not directly blamed for the violence in which one person was killed. 

