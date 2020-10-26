Other States

BJP organises “tiranga yatra” in J&K, assails Mehbooba’s remarks

BJP workers celebrating in Srinagar on the occasion of Accession Day on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday organised “tiranga yatras” in the twin capitals of J&K to commemorate the Accession Day, when then Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession with India in 1947, as the day was also declared a holiday first time since the region was designated as a Union Territory (UT) last year.

A “tiranga yatra” was organised in Srinagar, where the BJP activists hoisted the tricolour on a cavalcade of cars and marched from Tagore Hall to the Boulevard around the Dal lake.

“The purpose of the ‘tiranga yatra’ is to send a message to those parties, especially [Peoples Democratic Party president] Mehbooba Mufti, who don’t accept the tricolour. These parties have been acting like a virus for the last 70 years and we will not allow their spread any more,” BJP leader Ali Muhammad Mir said.

BJP leaders Sofi Yousuf and Altaf Thakur, who raised pro-India slogans, demanded action against Ms. Mufti for her remarks that “she will not unfurl the tricolour till J&K’s flag was returned”.

Three BJP leaders were detained in Srinagar on Monday when they marched to unfurl the tricolour.

A police official said the three leaders from the Kupwara unit arrived at the commercial hub Lal Chowk on Monday morning and were detained and shifted to the Kothi Bagh police station.

“These activists were heading towards a busy centre and could have caused interruption in traffic. They were also violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid down for the COVID-19 pandemic,” a police official said.

The detained included BJP spokesman from Kupwara Mir Basharat, Mir Ishfaq and Akhtar Khan.

“We wanted to hoist the tricolour to send a message to the members of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that only the national flag will remain in Kashmir,” Mr. Basharat said.

A “tiranga yatra” was also carried out in the winter capital of Jammu by the youth wing of the BJP. Scores of two-wheelers and four-wheelers were decorated with the flags.

Three Jammu-based PDP leaders quit the party “in protest against the recent remarks of Ms. Mufti”. “Some of the actions and utterances are unforgivable. We feel uncomfortable and suffocated in the party,” PDP’s T.S Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa wrote in a joint resignation letter.

Comments
Related Articles

Bihar Assembly elections | Tej Pratap goes all out to woo Hasanpur

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: 50% of Congress, 43% of BJP candidates have criminal cases, says ADR

Gujarat High Court quashes poll code violation complaint against Minister

Fearing bypoll loss, BJP engaging in ‘bargaining game’: Kamal Nath

Gujarat High Court begins live streaming of proceedings on trial basis

Kamal Nath, Digvijaya ‘biggest gaddars’; BJP will win majority of seats in bypolls: Scindia

“Miya Museum” proposal stirs debate in Assam

Bihar Assembly polls | Mayawati asks voters to guard against tactics of rival parties

Senior doctors of NDMC hospitals go on mass leave, threaten indefinite strike

Sena responds to BJP criticisms, questions delay in awarding Bharat Ratna to Savarkar

Bihar Assembly election | Nitish Kumar is no longer the poster boy for Mahadalits

LAHDC-Leh poll: BJP wins 6 seats; counting underway

Graveyards and cremation grounds should be as per population, says BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

SC stays M.P. High Court order directing ‘virtual’ campaigns for bypolls

Coal scam: Ex-Minister Dilip Ray awarded 3-year jail term

Tarun Gogoi in ‘high spirits’ 60 days after discharge from hospital: Cong. spokesperson

Rajasthan govt to appoint 29 sports medallists to State service on out-of-turn-basis

Bulandshahr by-poll | AIMIM, ASP trade charges

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 214 updates | India’s COVID-19 fatality rate at 1.50%, lowest since Mar 22

Officials fear animals being trapped inside floating bio-mass
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 26, 2020 8:11:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-organises-tiranga-yatra-in-jk-assails-mehboobas-remarks/article32946105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY