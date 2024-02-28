ADVERTISEMENT

BJP on sit-in against 'worsening' law and order in West Bengal

February 28, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Kolkata

"The law and order in West Bengal has completely collapsed. Several incidents of land grab and sexual abuse in Sandeshkhali are glaring examples of such a situation in the state," West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

PTI

Police personnel deployed near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, after West Bengal police denied permission to BJP to stage a protest regarding alleged atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali, in Kolkata, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP began a two-day dharna in Kolkata to protest against the alleged worsening of law and order situation in West Bengal and atrocities on villagers by ruling TMC leaders in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali region.

Led by top leaders of the BJP's state unit, the sit-in started at Mayo Road near the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman flays Bengal government over Sandeshkhali unrest

The riverine Sandeshkhali area - situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata - has been on the boil for more than a month with protests over allegations of sexual abuse and land grab against local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who is absconding, and his supporters.

The unrest in the area stems from accusations against Mr. Shajahan and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault with the local TMC strongman evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.

