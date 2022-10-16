BJP leader Mahendra Singh. File. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Mahendra Singh, credited with the party’s success in the Assam Assembly elections of 2016, has been made the election in-charge of Tripura. BJP national president J.P. Nadda made the appointment on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oran from Jharkhand was named the election co-incharge. They will be in charge of the party’s poll-related affairs till completion of the Assembly election in Tripura that is due early February. Dr. Singh is a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP leaders, including Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, hailed both the appointments. Both expressed hope that the appointees would help the BJP secure a historic win in the coming Assembly election. Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik also welcomed the move.

The BJP top brass had earlier shifted MP Vinod Sonkar to Daman & Diu and appointed former Union Minister Dr. Mahesh Sharma as Pradesh Prabhari (incharge) for Tripura .

Sources in the BJP said election co-incharge Oran was appointed with an eye to garner support of Tripura’s 33% tribal voters. Twenty of 60 Assembly seats in the State are reserved for the tribal population.