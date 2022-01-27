BJP names six more for Goa

panaji

27 January 2022 01:28 IST

The BJP on Wednesday announced its second and final list of six candidates for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections.

It included Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar, who will contest from his current constituency of Bicholim.

But Siddhesh Naik, son of Union Minister Shripad Naik who was reportedly seeking a ticket from Cumbharjua, does not figure in the list.

Jainita, former State Minister and sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikar’s wife, has been fielded from this constituency.