BJP names Shimla MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap as its Himachal president

Suresh Kumar Kashyap.

Suresh Kumar Kashyap.   | Photo Credit: @iSureshBjp

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap, MP from Shimla, as its Himachal Pradesh unit president, a statement said. Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as MLA on the party’s ticket earlier.

He replaces Rajeev Bindal, who resigned in May within five months of his appointment after his name had cropped in police investigation in a corruption case.

