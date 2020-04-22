BJP MPs’ entry into Himachal: Shanta Kumar says law is for everyone

Amid controversy over the entry of two BJP MPs in Himachal Pradesh from New Delhi last week during the nationwide lockdown, party’s senior leader and former Union Minister Shanta Kumar has said that law is for everyone and has to be followed.

“...a few friends have raised right question, about our two MPs. About this (entry episode) I am absolutely clear that law is for everyone and law has to be followed,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“They [MPs] have stated that they have obtained due permission,” he added.

Hitting out at the BJP MPs, Ram Swaroop Sharma and Kishan Kapoor, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Kuldeep Rathore on Wednesday told The Hindu that it seemed there were two different yardsticks being followed in the country for implementing the law. “While BJP MPs could travel despite restrictions, several labourers and students are stranded within and outside the State. This is most unfortunate,” said Mr. Rathore.

“It’s not only the Opposition, but BJP leaders as well who have pointed a finger at the BJP MPs’ entry into the State. BJP’s veteran leader Shanta Kumar has raised question about their [the two MPs] entry,” said Mr. Rathore.

Mr. Rathore said the two BJP had disregarded even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to people to stay indoors and obey the lockdown orders.

Last week, Mr. Sharma, MP from Mandi constituency, and Mr. Kapoor, MP from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, were allowed to enter Himachal Pradesh, which had invited severe criticism from several quarters.

Mr. Kapoor in his defence stated that he had remained in quarantine at his home in New Delhi for more than 14 days after the lockdown and had obtained necessary permission for coming back to Dharamsala from competent authorities in Delhi. Mr. Sharma stated that he had obtained a valid pass and did not violate any lockdown law.