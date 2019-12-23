BJP MP who trounced Scindia booked for OBC income irregularity

BJP MP KP Yadav, who defeated senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Guna, has been booked along with his son for furnishing wrong income information to obtain a “non-creamy layer OBC” certificate, the police said on Monday.

The case was registered late Saturday night at Kotwali police station under sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 181 (false statement on oath to public servant) and 182 (furnishing false information) of the Indian Penal Code, said Pankaj Kumawat, Superintendent of Police.

The complaint was registered on basis of an inquiry report by Mungaoli Sub Divisional Magistrate, Additional SP Sunil Shivhare said.

The SDM inquiry was conducted after a local resident, Giriraj Yadav, complained, he said.

The income limit for a Other Backward Classes person, under the non-creamy layer, was ₹6 lakh till 2017, which was then increased to ₹8 lakh.

The SDM report found that Mr. Yadav, in 2014, furnished wrong information, and so did his son Sarthak in July this year, as income figures mentioned for getting the non-creamy layer OBC certificate did not match the ones mentioned in various election affidavits.