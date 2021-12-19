BJP MP slaps wrestler at an event in Jharkhand

Video has gone viral on social media

A Bharatiya Janata Party MP was seen in a video, which has gone viral on social media, slapping a young wrestler at a wrestling event in Ranchi iin Jharkhand. The BJP MP is president of the Wrestling Federation of India and was the chief guest at the event.

The BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, was caught on camera while slapping a wrestler repeatedly on the stage at an Under-15 National Wrestling Championship event held at Shahid Ganpat Rai indoor stadium in Khel Village in Ranchion December 14. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

The wrestler was said to be over-age for the Under-15 event and was disqualified but he kept requesting the authorities to allow him to participate.

“When the authorities refused to allow him, the wrestler went up the stage and kept requesting Mr. Singh and other judges to allow him to participate. Mr. Singh lost his cool and slapped him,” said an organiser of the event.

“The wrestler came down from the stage and disappeared,” he added. Mr. Singh too left the venue soon after the incident.