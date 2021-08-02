BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena unfurls tribal flag, detained

Jaipur

02 August 2021 00:28 IST

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena was detained on Sunday after he unfurled a tribal flag on the wall of the Ambagarh Fort by hoodwinking the heavy police force deployed at the monument, a centre of dispute between the members of the Meena community and Hindutva organisations.

The white flag was unfurled at a parapet in the rear side of the fort, where the tribal leader along with around a dozen supporters reached in the early hours.

Tensions had escalated between the Meenas and Hindu organisations in June after a saffron flag atop the fort here was removed by a group of youths from the Meena community.

Advertising

Advertising