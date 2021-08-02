Other States

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena unfurls tribal flag, detained

BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena was detained on Sunday after he unfurled a tribal flag on the wall of the Ambagarh Fort by hoodwinking the heavy police force deployed at the monument, a centre of dispute between the members of the Meena community and Hindutva organisations.

The white flag was unfurled at a parapet in the rear side of the fort, where the tribal leader along with around a dozen supporters reached in the early hours.

Tensions had escalated between the Meenas and Hindu organisations in June after a saffron flag atop the fort here was removed by a group of youths from the Meena community.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2021 12:28:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-mp-kirori-lal-meena-unfurls-tribal-flag-detained/article35672179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY