ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP from West Bengal’s Jhargram Kunar Hembram resigns

March 09, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

BJP supporters gather to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally at Kalipur in Arambagh in Hooghly district, Friday, March 1, 2024. Representational Image. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from West Bengal's Jhargram Kunar Hembram on Saturday, March 9, 2024, said he has resigned from Lok Sabha and his party.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Hembram said he took the decision for personal reasons.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "Hembram had informed the party about his decision a few days back." Reacting to the development, the TMC said he resigned "sensing defeat".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"He knows the BJP is going to lose the seat. So he has decided to quit," TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US