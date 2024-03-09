GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP MP from West Bengal's Jhargram Kunar Hembram resigns

March 09, 2024 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
BJP supporters gather to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally at Kalipur in Arambagh in Hooghly district, Friday, March 1, 2024. Representational Image.

BJP supporters gather to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally at Kalipur in Arambagh in Hooghly district, Friday, March 1, 2024. Representational Image. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from West Bengal's Jhargram Kunar Hembram on Saturday, March 9, 2024, said he has resigned from Lok Sabha and his party.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Hembram said he took the decision for personal reasons.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "Hembram had informed the party about his decision a few days back." Reacting to the development, the TMC said he resigned "sensing defeat".

"He knows the BJP is going to lose the seat. So he has decided to quit," TMC MP Santanu Sen said.

