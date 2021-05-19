BJP MP accuses Sunni Waqf Board of grabbing land

BJP’s Barabanki MP Upendra Rawat wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, supporting the demolition of a mosque in the district and accusing the Sunni Waqf Board of grabbing government land.

“The Waqf Board has grabbed government land in the name of mosques and got them registered illegally,” Mr. Rawat said, demanding a probe in the matter.

The Barabanki administration had on Monday night pulled down the mosque in the Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil, claiming that the construction was illegal and being demolished on court orders.

“I request the Chief Minister to probe the illegal grabbing of land by the Sunni Waqf Board and take strict action against those found guilty,” Mr. Rawat wrote. Speaking to PTI, he questioned the Waqf Board stand that if the mosque was 100-year-old, why was it registered in 2018.

Waqf Board chairman Zufur Farooqui, meanwhile, said the board was ready for any probe in this matter. Asked about the Ram Sanehi Ghat mosque, he said it was registered in 1968 as a religious place.