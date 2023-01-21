BJP mocks Thackeray Sena’s ‘offer’ to Pankaja Munde

January 21, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - PUNE

Even as some leaders from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) made an ‘offer’ to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Minister Pankaja Munde to join the Opposition ranks, Ms. Munde on Friday refuted allegations of her being ‘upset’ with the State BJP leadership.

BJP State president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who shared the dais with Ms. Munde, a national general secretary of the BJP during a campaign for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls in Beed district, stressed that some parties were deliberately spreading rumours questioning Ms. Munde’s loyalty to the BJP.

“The BJP is in Pankaja Munde’s blood. She will not even think of deserting the party. Maharashtra has seen her leadership. We [the BJP] fully stand by her. She has been given responsibility at the central level. So, those people spreading rumours about her loyalty should desist from such utterances,” Mr. Bawankule said, speaking in Beed, the Munde family’s stronghold.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MLC Manisha Kayande had claimed that Ms. Munde had been shabbily treated by her party and was being deliberately sidelined. Ms. Kayande’s statement followed those of Sena (UBT) leaders who had been urging Ms. Munde to join the Thackeray Sena and leave the BJP.

“No offence”

“I am a true dyed-in-wool worker of the BJP. The BJP and the Munde family can never be separated,” Ms. Munde said, rubbishing suggestions of her being disgruntled with the party leadership.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, Ms. Munde had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of her estranged cousin, the Nationalist Congress Party’s Dhananjay Munde from the Munde’s bastion in Parli (in Beed).

It was said that the prime reason for Ms. Munde’s disgruntlement with the party was due to current Deputy Chief Minister (and then Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis’ ‘authoritarian style’ of running the BJP and eliminating his potential ‘rivals’ in a Machiavellian fashion.

Not just Ms. Munde, but also other OBC leaders within the BJP like Eknath Khadse (now in the NCP) had blamed Mr. Fadnavis for ‘engineering’ their defeats and denying them tickets.

Since then, Ms. Munde’s relationship with Mr. Fadnavis has been frigid at best, with the two rarely sharing the dais during a programme.

As per protocol

When questioned as to why she did not attend programmes along with her political rival Mr. Fadnavis, Ms. Munde said she would answer the question at an appropriate time.

“I follow the party’s protocol. Today, I am sharing the dais with Mr. Bawankule to campaign for our candidate in the MLC polls as it is mandated by protocol…It is not compulsory for me to attend programmes other than party ones,” she said.

Last week, Mr. Fadnavis himself had laughed-off the Thackeray faction’s ‘offer’ to Ms. Munde, while stating that the latter would never desert the BJP.

“Even if the Matoshree’s doors [Uddhav Thackeray’s residence] are indeed open for Ms. Munde, such offers will come a cropper as Ms. Munde is a party loyalist,” said Mr. Fadnavis.

Ms. Munde was campaigning in Beed for the party’s candidate Kiran Patil in the upcoming MLC polls scheduled for January 30.

