BJP mocks Pawar for EVM comment

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar raised doubts over the functioning of the EVMs in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shot back saying such complaints are made by those who lose.

“This is a classic example of blaming the machine for their (NCP’s) inability to win elections. The type of politics that the Opposition playing is something like finding the cure without the diagnosis of the disease,” State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

‘Couldn’t solve problems’

The minister said the Congress-NCP ruled for over 47 years in the State and over 50 years in India, but could not solve the problems of the people. “It is time for the Opposition to do some introspection instead of blaming of the machines,” he said.

In a party meeting called to review of the results of the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, the NCP president said he always had doubts over the efficiency of the EVMs and their numbers. “When the Congress won the elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, there were doubts in my mind as to whether it was done to ensure a victory in the general elections,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said the BJP is now working to pull down these governments. “All three States are adjacent to each other and now the BJP is planning to bring them down,” he said.

While clarifying that there will be no merger with the Congress, the NCP president had appealed to the party workers to forget the results of the Lok Sabha elections. “The Assembly polls will be held within a 100 days. Forget the Lok Sabha results. Focus on our party, our candidate,” he said.