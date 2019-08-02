BJP MLAs walk out of Commonwealth meet

Angered by the analysis of the 2019 Lok Sabha election results as the victory of communal and majoritarian politics, BJP MLAs staged a walkout from a seminar of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in the Rajasthan Assembly here on Thursday. Former President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated the seminar earlier in the day.

CPA-Rajasthan vice-president and Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and other BJP legislators took exception to the remarks of former professor of Political Science at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Zoya Hasan, during the seminar’s valedictory session. BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore disrupted Prof. Hasan’s address and accused her of making an “ideological attack” on the ruling party at the Centre.

The seminar, co-organised by CPA and Lokniti-CSDS, was devoted to the theme “Changing nature of parliamentary democracy in India”. Prof. Hasan, invited as a keynote speaker, said the campaign for the Lok Sabha election had witnessed the “spread of disinformation” on social media and promotion of a “personality cult” assiduously built over the last five years.

‘One-sided remarks’

When Prof. Hasan ascribed the BJP’s landslide victory to the creation of a majority vote bank and Hindu nationalism that could not be successfully challenged by the Opposition parties, the BJP MLAs got agitated and stood up, accusing the noted political scientist of making one-sided remarks.

Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi defended Prof. Hasan’s right to address the gathering. When the BJP legislators did not relent, Mr. Joshi said those who were not willing to listen were free to leave the House.

The BJP MLAs boycotted the seminar and staged a walkout.