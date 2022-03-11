BJP MLAs in Bihar, Jharkhand wear saffron robes to Assembly

Lawmakers laud party’s victory in Assembly polls across four States

A day after the BJP retained power in four States, party legislators in Bihar and Jharkhand on Friday reached the respective State Assemblies wearing saffron robes to mark the victory. The elated MLAs also chanted “ Jai Shri Ram” and hailed the BJP’s achievement as a victory for “ Ram & Roti (Rama and food)”.

Wreathed in smiles, the BJP lawmakers said, “The victories in four States are just a trailer and the real picture is still to come in 2024.”

In the Jharkhand Assembly when the Speaker asked the House to start the business, the saffron-clad BJP legislators started shouting “ Jai Shri Ram” which was opposed by the Congress MLA Mithilesh Thakur.

“The BJP MLAs should be sent to temples and the priests performing the rituals in temples should be called to attend the Assembly instead as they would be prove more beneficial and concerned for the people of Jharkhand,” mocked Mr. Thakur.

However, he was quickly countered by the BJP’s chief whip in the State Assembly Biranchi Narayan, who said, “In this election country’s largest dynastic party (oblique reference to Congress party) has been completely washed out along with Samajwadi Party. This is just a trailer and the real picture is yet to come in 2024.”

Another party MLA Manish Jaiswal in Jharkhand added, “These election results are also a message for the ruling party in Jharkhand that they should keep away from appeasement politics. Else they too will face similar electoral consequences in next election.”

Meanwhile, five MLAs in Jharkhand — Sudesh Mahto, Lambodar Mahto, Saryu Rai, Amit Yadav and Kamlesh Singh — announced the formation of a new front, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Morcha (Jharkhand Democratic Front). Leader of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Sudesh Mahto was elected the Morcha’s legislature party leader. Of the five MLAs, Mr. Sudesh Mahto and Mr. Lambodar Mahto are from the AJSU, Mr. Singh from the Nationalist Congress Party while Mr. Rai and Mr. Yadav are Independents.