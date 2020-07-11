BJP MLAs give breach of privilege notice to Rajasthan Assembly Secy against CM Gehlot

Opposition BJP legislators on Friday gave a notice of breach of privilege to the Rajasthan Assembly secretary against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his statement over alleged horse-trading of MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. BJP MLAs Ramlal Sharma, Ashok Lahoti and Madan Dilawar handed over the notice to Assembly Secretary Pramil Mathur.
“We have given notice of breach of privilege. We have given notice against the way the chief minister has tried to hurt our reputation,” Mr. Sharma later told reporters.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said it is now for the Assembly Secretariat to decide.
On June 22, independent MLA Sanyam Lodha had given a notice of breach of privilege while accusing BJP state president and MLA Satish Poonia of tarnishing the image of 23 independent MLAs. Mr. Poonia had later described it as a political propaganda.
Mr. Poonia said, “Lodha acted as an agent of the Congress. Mr. Gehlot had said that ₹35 crore was offered to the MLAs for the Rajya Sabha elections. Everything I said is the basis of this.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath