BJP MLA’s daughter moves High Court for protection

Sakshi Misra, the daughter of a BJP legislator who had claimed a threat from him to her life because of marrying a Dalit man, moved a petition in Allahabad High Court on Thursday seeking protection. The 23-year-old, whose father Rajesh Misra is the MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly district, had uploaded a video on social media on Wednesday declaring her marriage with Ajitesh Kumar, 29. In another video, she appealed to her father to stop opposing her love marriage and call back associates he had allegedly set upon them.

In the petition filed in court, the couple repeated the allegation and sought security. The petition claimed that Mr. Misra is unhappy as he is a Brahmin and his son-in-law a Dalit. The judge posted the next hearing for July 15 since the couple was not present in court.

Stung by the embarrassment, Mr. Misra told reporters on Thursday that the allegations against him were “false”. He said his daughter was an adult and “has the right to decide for herself”.

“I have not threatened to kill anybody, neither have any of my men or family. Nobody faces any threat from me,” the MLA said, adding that he was busy with the membership drive of his party.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G. said the police came to know of the matter through social media and assured the couple of protection if they wrote seeking security. “We have put Ajitesh’s house under round-the-clock security. We are trying to trace the couple and assure them regarding their safety,” said the SSP.

Family leaves home

Harish Kumar, Mr. Ajitesh’s father, alleged that his family is getting threats from people close to the BJP MLA. The family left their house on July 5 for an undisclosed place. “I have approached the local police, media and the BJP MLA and apprised them of the situation and also shown them the marriage certificate. The issue is between two families and we can sort it out,” said Mr. Harish.

In short videos shared on social media, Ms. Sakshi said her family led by her father and his aides were after the life of her husband and her.