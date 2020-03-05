BJP MLAs and Agartala municipal commissioner involved in a spat

Agartala

Commissioner Shailesh Kumar Yadav walks out of a meeting on anti-encroachment drive

Two BJP legislators and Commissioner of the Agartala Municipal Corporation were involved in a spat during a meeting on Wednesday over an anti-encroachment drive in the city.

At one point Commissioner Shailesh Kumar Yadav, also the Chief Executive Officer of Agartala Smart City Project, walked out from the meeting.

MLAs Asish Kumar Saha and Ram Prasad Paul had an appointment with the Mayor Prafulla Jit Sinha to discuss removal of roadside structures of small time traders.

Commissioner Yadav, who was present at the meeting, objected to the presence of people who accompanied the MLAs in the conference room.

This led to heated exchanges between Shailesh Yadav and two MLAs.

Mayor Sinha failed in his efforts to pacify agitated MLAs.

After sometime the Commissioner left the room citing his inability to remain present in the meeting.

Five time MLA from a city constituency Asish Kumar Saha alleged that Shailesh Yadav insulted them in presence of the Mayor of CPI(M)-run Agartala Municipal Corporation.

He threatened to take up the issue with the government and the top brass of BJP party.

Before the meeting, Mr. Saha and his colleague Ram Prasad Paul, led a protest rally to oppose eviction drive of the municipal body. They termed removal of poor traders inhuman and unethical.

Municipal officials however claimed that only illegal structures alongside roads were getting removed to implement works under smart city project. However, street vendors were not evicted from anywhere, they added.