BJP MLA who voted in RS poll tests positive for COVID-19

A BJP MLA from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second legislator who voted in the Rajya Sabha election to have contracted the illness, said district officials.
Hours after the election at the Vidhan Sabha on June 19, party MLA from Jawad in Neemuch district Omprakash Saklecha and his wife tested positive here, sending jitters across party lines.
Also read: Coronavirus | Madhya Pradesh to screen 8 crore people for COVID-like illnesses in July
Sirmour MLA Divyaraj Singh, who returned to Rewa, became alert after he came to know about it and isolated himself, said R.S. Pandey, district Chief Medical and Health Officer. “We collected his sample on June 27, which tested positive a day later.”
The legislator was sitting close to Mr. Saklecha during the election. “He is most likely to have contracted the illness from him,” said Dr. Pandey. Health workers have collected samples of 25 persons who had come in contact with him.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he had received the news of the MLA being unwell, , “I pray to God for his speedy recovery”, he tweeted.
Mr. Singh is the third MLA, after Mr. Saklecha and Congressman Kunal Choudhary, to have contracted the illness. Mr. Choudhary, who tested positive days before the vote, took part donning personal protective equipment.
The election, scheduled for March 26 last, was put off owing to the COVID-19 threat. BJP leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki and Congressman Digvijaya Singh were elected to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath