BJP MLA Virendra Sirohi passes away

New Delhi

02 March 2020 10:28 IST

Uttar Pradesh MLA from Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passed away early on Monday at a hospital in Delhi.

He was 73.

The BJP leader was suffering from liver ailments and was hospitalised a fortnight ago, his son Digvijay Sirohi said.

“He was suffering from liver ailments and breathed his last around 3.30 a.m. today,” his son told PTI.

Mr. Sirohi, representing Bulandshahr Sadar, was a three-time MLA.