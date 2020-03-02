Other States

BJP MLA Virendra Sirohi passes away

BJP MP Virendra Singh Sirohi. File

BJP MP Virendra Singh Sirohi. File   | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Uttar Pradesh MLA from Bulandshahr Virendra Singh Sirohi passed away early on Monday at a hospital in Delhi.

He was 73.

The BJP leader was suffering from liver ailments and was hospitalised a fortnight ago, his son Digvijay Sirohi said.

“He was suffering from liver ailments and breathed his last around 3.30 a.m. today,” his son told PTI.

Mr. Sirohi, representing Bulandshahr Sadar, was a three-time MLA.

