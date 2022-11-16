BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani slams Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna over remark on 'auction' of girls in Bhilwara

November 16, 2022 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Jaipur

BJP MLA Vasudev Devnani on November 16 hit out at Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna for allegedly making insensitive remarks on the issue of girls being 'auctioned’ in Bhilwara district.

Mr. Devnani shared a video of Mr. Chandna on Twitter in which he is seen rubbishing the reports of girls being sold for ₹10,000, saying even shoes are not available at that price.

To a question from a reporter that girls have been sold for ₹10,000, Mr. Chandna is seen telling them in the video, "What world do you live in… even shoes are not available for ₹10,000 in today's time… what nonsense you are talking".

Flaying the State government, Mr. Devnani said, "Crime is rampant in the State and serious crimes against women are being committed. The girls are being trafficked but the government is giving insensitive statements instead of taking action."

In October, the National Commission for Women formed a two-member fact-finding team to look into allegations of auctioning off of girls for loan repayment in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

"A media report said that after being auctioned, these girls are sent to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Delhi and even foreign countries and are subjected to physical abuse, torture and sexual assault in slavery. If true, the contents of the report amount to human rights violations,” the NHRC said earlier. When contacted for his reaction, the Minister did not respond to the call.

