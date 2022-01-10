Other States

BJP MLA Radha Krishna Sharma joins SP in U.P.

In another addition to the Samajwadi Party in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, a sitting BJP MLA from Budaun district joined the party on Monday.

The BJP’s Radha Krishna Sharma won the Bilsi Assembly seat in 2017. He had secured over 82,000 votes against the BSP’s 55,091 and the SP’s 50,848 in the last election.

Mr. Sharma follows MLAs Madhuri Verma (Bahraich) and Rakesh Rathore (Sitapur) to shift loyalty from the ruling BJP to the SP ahead of the Assembly election.

Another leader from the BJP, Shashank Tripathi of Prayagraj, also joined the SP on Monday.


