BJP MLA Nitesh Rane moves Bombay HC seeking bail

This is the second time son of Union Minister Narayan Rane has moved the High Court in the same case of alleged attempt to murder

Within hours of a Maharashtra local court rejecting the bail plea of BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, he moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

This is the second time son of Union Minister Narayan Rane has moved the High Court in the same case of alleged attempt to murder.

On Tuesday, additional sessions judge R.B. Rote rejected Mr. Rane’s bail application and said, “If he is granted bail the investigation will be hampered. He has filed this application for regular bail without filing a written application for making surrender before the court. The application is premature, hence it is not maintainable.”

His current bail application is filed by advocate Satish Maneshinde and is expected to be heard this week.

The first time he had moved the High Court for anticipatory bail aftera local court in Sindhudurg districthadquashed his anticipatory bail on December 31. As per his petition, “He has been falsely implicated and targeted by the ruling party in Maharashtra [Shiv Sena] and there is no evidence against him in this case.”

On January 17, a single bench of Justice C.V. Bhadang refused his anticipatory bail and extended his protection from arrest till January 27.

On January 27, Mr. Rane had approached the Supreme Court seeking pre-arrest bail. The court granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to surrender before the trial court and apply for regular bail.

The caseagainst Mr. Ranewas registeredaftera Kankavli resident named Santosh Parab, 44, had filed a police complaint claiming he was assaulted by certain persons linked with the Kankavli MLA. The incident took place in December 2021 during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections.Mr.Rane has been charged with sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.