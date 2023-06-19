BJP MLA launches attack on party MP for taking credit for development works in Madhya Pradesh

June 19, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 06:53 am IST - RAIPUR

A BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna has launched a scathing attack against his own party MP from the same district over taking credit for development works.

Maihar constituency MLA Narayan Tripathi has threatened that he would not let Satna MP and his own party colleague Ganesh Singh enter Maihar, even referring to the latter as a “demon”.

“The MP indulges in gimmicks by laying the foundation stone and delivering speeches for the work being done by our efforts. I usually don’t speak about these things. I want to assure all of you that I have joined politics to destroy such demons,” said Mr. Tripathi, after inaugurating the entry and exit gates and the trauma centre at Maihar Civil Hospital on Sunday.

Mr. Tripathi — who often gives statements against his own party – further alleged that Mr. Singh had tried to stop the aforementioned inauguration. He added that when he reached the hospital, the MP told the officials on the phone that the inauguration would be done by a Minister, without mentioning the name or the date of inauguration.

“If such behaviour continues, I will write to the Chief Minister that such interference in happening not only in Maihar but across Satna district. He [Mr. Singh] shouldn’t become a tyrant and should improve himself. The CM should tell the MP that he should interfere only in Central government schemes and not State government ones. He should improve his behaviour, else I will not let him enter Maihar,” said Mr. Tripathi.

A four-time MLA, Mr. Tripathi has won as a Samajwadi Party, Congress and the BJP candidate in the past. Besides making statements against his own party and colleagues, he had even announced the formation of a new party on the Statehood issue of the Vindhya region this April. While Mr. Singh is yet to respond on the latest allegations, the BJP, has, time and again said that it did not take Mr. Tripathi seriously.

Meanwhile, in another setback to the BJP in the neighbouring Mahakoshal region, a former MLA Dhruv Pratap Singh from Katni has quit the party and said he would join the Congress in the coming days. He last contested an election in 2008, albeit unsuccessfully.

