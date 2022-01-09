BJP MLA held in Bengal for flouting poll norms

Kolkata

Five BJP members, including Pursurah MLA Biman Ghosh, were arrested on Sunday on the charge of violating State Election Commission (SEC) guidelines during electioneering for civic polls in the Chandannagar area of West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

Elections to municipal corporations of Chandannagar, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Asansol are slated to be held on January 22.

According to an officer of Chandannagar police commissionerate, Mr. Ghosh was leading a rally of 100 people in ward number 26, where Sandhya Das is the BJP candidate, flouting the COVID-19 guidelines. An altercation broke out when an official told the MLA that he was violating the rules.

Five BJP members, including Mr. Ghosh and Ms, Das, were then arrested.

They were released on bail later in the day, the officer added.