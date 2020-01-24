BJP MLA enters Raj assembly with basket full of locusts, asks for speedy compensation to farmers

In a symbolic protest, a BJP MLA in Rajasthan entered the Vidhan Sabha carrying a basket full of locusts and asked the State government to expedite the distribution of compensation to farmers who have suffered losses in the insect attack. Eleven districts of the State are facing the worst locust attack after 26 years. Control measures have been undertaken on 3.70 lakh hectares of affected land, officials said.

“The seriousness of the government is visible in addressing the issue of locust attack in western Rajasthan that has damaged crops on lakhs of hectares of land,” Nokha (Bikaner) MLA Bihari Lal told reporters in the assembly building.

“Instead of taking the issue very seriously, the government is focused against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The farmers have suffered huge losses due to the locust attack and the government should expedite the compensation distribution process,” he said.